Watch Yungblud sing ‘Hope for the Underrated Youth’ to the tune of My Chemical Romance

It's the Yungblud X My Chemical Romance mash-up you never knew you needed

Yungblud has sung his single ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’ to the tune of My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ – you can watch a video of the moment below.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1, he was challenged to sing his song over the My Chemical Romance classic.

“I’m a bit nervous,” Yungblud said, adding: “If this goes wrong, it’s sacrilegious.” You can see the moment below:

Last week (October 22), Yungblud and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds performed their collaborative track ‘Original Me’ live for the first time.

The Doncaster star – real name Dominic Harrison – joined forces with the Las Vegas band’s frontman on the song which features on his new EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the pair appeared on stage together to play ‘Original Me’ the way it was intended. This comes after Yungblud performed the single solo at his own show in the US last week.

Speaking to NME recently, Yungblud discussed the attention he now receives and what it was like living in the limelight. “It’s a totally new ballgame,” he said, adding: “You can get lost and swept up in it, and fall into a mindset where that attention becomes more important than the music.”

He continued: “Having taken a glimpse into that pop world, I want absolutely no part of it. That vapid, false world of bullshit. It’s rubbish. I respect it, but I’ll be in the corner with my people. They need this shit right now and to be told the truth. There’s just so much bullshit right now.”