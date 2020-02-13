Watch Yungblud take over the Hawley Arms after winning Best Music Video at NME Awards 2020

Yungblud has posted a video of himself taking over the Hawley Arms in London after wining the award for Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020.

The singer won the accolade for the video for ‘Original Me’, featuring Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Other nominees for the award included Normani, Brockhampton, Easy Life and Stormzy.

Picking up his award from presenters Glyn Fussell and Sink The Pink, Yungblud said: “This is crazy hell, fucking hell look at that. I used to watch NME Awards as a nipper and we’re fucking here.”

The singer born Dominic Harrison dedicated the award to his fans: “This is fucking ours. This isn’t mine. I love you so fucking much man. This video is mental because we got crushed by cars which signify if you fucking get crushed in life, you get back fucking up, alright?”

this is OUR award. i love feeling and being so fucking close to you. i hope we are gonna pull these mental stunts forever. i can never remind you enough how much i fuckin love you all wiv all my heart 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/hXgwKl2cy6 — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 13, 2020

Following his victory he played a gig at the Hawley Arms and crowd surfed his way across the bar.

He also reiterated a similar message that he gave at the awards to his fans with his gong in his hand declaring: “I just want to amplify that this is not my award, this is fucking our award.

“I’m so lucky to have found you, I’m so lucky to fucking have you, I love you, this is forever, fuck this shit, this is me and you, this is fucking ours, goodnight, thank you for the best night of my fucking life.”

Meanwhile, Harrison also confirmed to NME that his anticipated second album will arrive in August 2020.

“There’s a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven’t really said that to anyone.”