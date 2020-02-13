News Music News

Watch Yungblud take over the Hawley Arms after winning Best Music Video at NME Awards 2020

"Thank you for the best night of my fucking life"

Damian Jones
Yungblud NME Awards 2020
Yungblud at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

Yungblud has posted a video of himself taking over the Hawley Arms in London after wining the award for Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020.

The singer won the accolade for the video for ‘Original Me’, featuring Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Other nominees for the award included Normani, Brockhampton, Easy Life and Stormzy.

Picking up his award from presenters Glyn Fussell and Sink The Pink, Yungblud said: “This is crazy hell, fucking hell look at that. I used to watch NME Awards as a nipper and we’re fucking here.”

Advertisement

The singer born Dominic Harrison dedicated the award to his fans: “This is fucking ours. This isn’t mine. I love you so fucking much man. This video is mental because we got crushed by cars which signify if you fucking get crushed in life, you get back fucking up, alright?”

Following his victory he played a gig at the Hawley Arms and crowd surfed his way across the bar.

He also reiterated a similar message that he gave at the awards to his fans with his gong in his hand declaring: “I just want to amplify that this is not my award, this is fucking our award.

“I’m so lucky to have found you, I’m so lucky to fucking have you, I love you, this is forever, fuck this shit, this is me and you, this is fucking ours, goodnight, thank you for the best night of my fucking life.”

Meanwhile, Harrison also confirmed to NME that his anticipated second album will arrive in August 2020.

Advertisement

“There’s a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven’t really said that to anyone.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.