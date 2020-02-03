With Rage Against The Machine‘s hugely-anticipated reunion shows inching closer, Zack De La Rocha has been hitting the gym hard to get himself in shape.

Personal trainer Andres Fajardo posted footage of the Rage frontman’s recent sessions, revealing that he’s been training him for three years.

“Now for the past 3 months we’ve been training to get him right for shows and getting back on stage with #rageagainstthemachine Let’s get it!!!” Fajardo wrote.

In another post, the trainer said: “We are training to take on a host of shows coming up starting at the end of March! Making sure the body can take it on and continue to impact the world and give the people great performances!

Rage Against The Machine officially announced their reformation back in November with a string of US gigs, including a headline set at Coachella Festival.

They will begin the comeback in El Paso on March 26, ahead of two further shows in Las Cruces and Phoenix on March 28 and March 30 respectively. Their Coachella headline set will then take place on the weekends of April 10 and April 17.

Despite not playing with De La Rocha since 2011, Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have been active in the supergroup Prophets of Rage – although that group have now disbanded to make way for the reunion.

The band recently announced further shows to their comeback tour, with headline spots at two more US festivals confirmed.