Watch Zara Larsson perform ‘Poster Girl’ live for MTV

Zara Larsson is the latest act to feature on MTV’s Fresh Out live performance series, where she shared a rendition of her track ‘Poster Girl’.

‘Poster Girl’ is taken from Larsson’s recently released album of the same name. For the MTV performance, the singer is backed by a full band on stage.

Watch the performance below:

‘Poster Girl’ is Larsson’s third studio album, following on from ‘So Good’ in 2017. The record was given a four-star review from NME upon its release, describing it as a “catchy and characterful album”.

“The singer’s third album, veering from elegant electro-pop to grittier R&B, was well worth the wait. When she sings ‘this girl’s having fun’, you believe her.”

Speaking to NME about the LP, Larsson said she doesn’t see ‘Poster Girl’ as a concept album, rather a “collection of really good pop songs”.

“Most of them just happen to be about the emotions you would feel when you break up with someone or you meet someone new. And that’s because those are the things that I find most interesting in life,” she said.

Larsson will be performing a live-streamed concert later today (March 8) from 6pm GMT to celebrate International Women’s Day. The performance will be filmed from within an IKEA store in Sweden and streamed to the singer’s YouTube channel.