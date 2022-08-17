Watch Zayn Malik cover One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Zayn Malik has taken to Instagram to share a home recording of a cover of One Direction‘s ‘Night Changes’ – check it out below.

The singer left the boy band in 2015 after the release of their album ‘Four’, and earlier this summer shared a video of himself covering the band’s track ‘You and I’.

Now, he’s posted a black-and-white video of him sitting at home singing ‘Night Changes’, a track released in 2014.

Check out the new cover of ‘Night Changes’ and the previously shared version of ‘You and I’ below.

Last year, Zayn shared his third solo album since leaving One Direction, titled ‘Nobody Is Listening’. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “There’s a clarity here, a sense of maturity in the lyrics too – something that was often missing in his previous work. ‘Nobody is Listening’ has its flaws, but Zayn is clearly working out a few chinks in his armour, and this comes across as a step in a new and fresh direction for the enigmatic artist.”

The year prior to that album, One Direction returned to social media to mark their 10th anniversary as a band, with Harry Styles writing on Twitter: “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way.”

In a new interview this month, Louis Tomlinson also shared his opinion on One Direction’s first studio album, 2011’s ‘Up All Night’, revealing that he’s not particularly fond of it after 11 years.

Last month (July 25), Tomlinson appeared as a co-host on the Australian radio station Nova FM’s program Smallzy’s Surgery, where in the opening moments of the episode, he pointed out that One Direction had formed exactly 12 years earlier.

When the show’s primary host, Kent ‘Smallzy’ Small joked that he was “late to the party”, having first interviewed the boy band in 2012, Tomlinson quipped back that “the first album was shit anyway”.