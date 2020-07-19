Watch Ziggy Marley play Bob Marley classics during livestream concert

Ziggy Marley held a livestream concert today (July 19), during which he played a number of Bob Marley’s classic songs.

The online gig was the latest event to be held by the Marley family to celebrate the reggae icon’s 75th birthday. The musician would have celebrated the milestone on February 6, 2020.

Marley, who is Bob’s son, performed tracks like ‘One Love’ and ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ during the hour-long performance, which was held in accordance with social distancing regulations. The musicians involved could be seen wearing face masks, while transparent partitions were placed between each member.

Other songs played in the livestream include ‘Redemption Song’, ‘Coming In From The Cold’, and ‘Top Rankin’’. See the full setlist and watch the performance below.

Ziggy Marley played:

‘Roots, Rock, Reggae’

‘War/No More Trouble’

‘Get Up, Stand Up’

‘Top Rankin’’

‘We And Dem’

‘Rastaman Vibration’

‘Coming In From The Cold’

‘One Love’

‘Exodus’

‘Redemption Song’

‘Small Axe’

‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)’

Marley also took part in a Q&A during the livestream, which was filmed at Miami’s CEEK VR studio.

Earlier this week, other members of Bob Marley’s family, including his son Stephen, daughter Cedella and grandson Skip, released a new version of his classic song ‘One Love’. The new cover was released to raise money for UNICEF’s coronavirus fund and also featured a host of children living in vulnerable environments and musicians from conflict zones.

Meanwhile, a Bob Marley musical is set to arrive in London next year. Get Up, Stand Up! will debut at London’s Lyric Theatre from February 6, 2021, on what would have been the seminal musician’s 76th birthday