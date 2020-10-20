Waterparks announce 2021 UK tour, live album and concert film

Waterparks have announced a UK tour for 2020 as well as a live album and concert film.

The pop-punk outfit, whose latest record ‘Fandom’ arrived in 2019, will hit the road next summer for headline performances in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

Dubbed the ‘See You In The Future Tour’, the run of dates will conclude on July 1 with a show at Brixton’s O2 Academy. You can see the full schedule below.

Tour dates will then follow in Amsterdam, Hamburg, Berlin, Warsaw, Munich and Cologne between July 4 and July 11, 2021. Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (October 23).

On November 27, Waterparks will release a new live album and film called Fandom: Live In The UK via Hopeless Records. Watch the distorted trailer and a live version of ‘Turbulent’ below now.

This comes after the trio shared a new single titled ‘Lowkey As Hell’ last month. “I just cried into a shirt I could never afford last year/ My Drake problems, my fake problems/ But it’s really how I’m feeling here“, its opening lines go.

Waterparks’ 2021 UK tour dates are as follows:

Thu June 24 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Fri June 25 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Sat June 26 2021 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Sun June 27 2021 – MANCHESTER Academy

Tue June 29 2021 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Wed June 30 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Thu July 01 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton