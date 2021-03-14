Waxahatchee announces ‘Saint Cloud’ anniversary online show

Waxahatchee will perform a live show online to celebrate the one year anniversary of her 2020 album ‘Saint Cloud’ later this month.

On March 27, Katie Crutchfield and the Saint Cloud Band will perform the record in its entirety. The concert will be filmed in Kansas City with director Johnny Eastlund.

Tickets are available here, with UK audiences having the option to watch live or stream for 24 hours after the event.

Katie recently made her late night debut, performing songs from ‘Saint Cloud’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as performing alongside Kevin Morby on CBS This Morning where she played ‘Fire’ and ‘Lilacs’. Watch her performance on Kimmel below.

Last month (February 28), The Vaccines shared a cover of Waxahatchee’s ‘Fire’ from their ‘Cosy Karaoke’ EP.

Justin Young and co had been previewing the covers record in recent months, sharing versions of Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2002 single ‘No One Knows’ and Kacey Musgraves’ ‘High Horse’.

Reviewing Waxahatchee’s ‘Saint Cloud’, NME wrote: “Crutchfield is 30 now, and recently described sobriety as another return: to the person she used to be before she started drinking. And though that sea change may have resembled a swirling tempest, it’s a pleasure to hear one of America’s finest modern songwriters working in her brand new element.”