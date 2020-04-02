Listen to Waxahatchee’s cover of Caroline Polachek’s ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’

Waxahatchee covered Caroline Polachek’s ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ during a recent live radio session — check out her cover below.

During a recent visit to SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios Waxahatchee, AKA Katie Crutchfield, performed four tracks, including an acoustic cover of Polachek’s 2019 single ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’, which featured on her 2019 album ‘Pang’.

You can hear Waxahatchee’s take on ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ below.

Crutchfield recently released the latest Waxahatchee album ‘Saint Cloud’, the follow-up to her 2018 EP ‘Great Thunder’.

Back in February, Crutchfield released the video for the ‘Saint Cloud’ track ‘Lilacs’. The clip featured dancer Marlee Grace, who explained: “The first time I heard ‘Lilacs’ I knew I needed to dance to it.

“I know that dance and music and film all have the ability to bring people into their awareness of self and aliveness, creating this brought me into greater relationship with self and it is my hope that listeners and viewers experience this too.”

Waxahatchee is set to tour the UK in June in support of ‘Saint Cloud’. You can see her scheduled tour dates below.

June

24 – Fleece, Bristol

25 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

26 – YES, Manchester

27 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

Polachek, meanwhile, was a special guest performer during Christine And The Queens’ intimate live show in London early last month.