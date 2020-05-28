GAMING  

Waxahatchee to perform full discography in weekly livestream series

The first livestream will take place on June 1

By Caleb Triscari
Waxahatchee
Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield will perform her entire back catalogue in a series of weekly livestreams.

As announced on Twitter yesterday (May 27), the five livestreams will take place every Monday (Tuesday in the UK) throughout June. Each livestream will showcase one album from the Waxahatchee discography.

The series begins with Waxahatchee’s debut album, 2012’s ‘American Weekend.’ The performance will take place on June 2 at 2am BST.

The performances will be live-streamed through Noonchorus. Tickets costing US$15 per show.

“I’ve wanted to go back into my catalogue & play some of the deep cuts for awhile,” Crutchfield said on Twitter.

“[T]his seems like a perfect way for me to do it.”

“This idea was born as a way to help support my band through this time where we’ve had to move shows, thus causing a financial burden.”

Crutchfield also pledged to donate funds to “indie promoters” that are “facing a huge strain on their business.”

Waxahatchee’s most recent record, ‘Saint Cloud,’ was released in March. NME gave the album a four-star review, praising its “fresh, loved-up outlook.”

Since releasing ‘Saint Cloud’, Crutchfield has collaborated with Whitney on a cover of John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’. She also shared a cover of Caroline Polachek’s 2019 single ‘So Hot You’re Hurting Me Feelings.’

