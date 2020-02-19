Waxahatchee shares ‘Lilacs’ from new album ‘Saint Cloud’ and UK tour dates

Waxahatchee has shared new single ‘Lilacs’, taken from her upcoming full-length album ‘Saint Cloud’.

The new record from Katie Crutchfield lands on March 27 via Merge, and ‘Lilacs’ follows recent single ‘Fire’ in previewing the record.

Speaking of the new song, Crutchfield says: “‘Lilacs’ was the last song I wrote for the record and it’s mostly just about obsessive/negative thought patterns. It’s about backsliding into old behaviours that don’t serve you and sort of letting your worst self get the best of you.

“I think that when people are in that mindset they can really try to turn the blame onto other people, so the song sort of plays out like a conflict you’d have with someone you love. It’s meant to capture that moment of heat that happens right when you realise you’re wrong or that your issue is more with yourself than with someone else – being flawed and fragile but making progress inch by inch.

“The chorus serves as a sweet little resolve. I wanted it to feel like the light at the end of the tunnel and the reminder that it can always and often does get better.” Watch its video below.

The video features dancer Marlee Grace, who comments: “The first time I heard ‘Lilacs’ I knew I needed to dance to it.

“I know that dance and music and film all have the ability to bring people into their awareness of self and aliveness, creating this brought me into greater relationship with self and it is my hope that listeners and viewers experience this too.”

‘Saint Cloud’ follows Waxahatchee’s 2018 EP ‘Great Thunder’, an album of re-worked old songs that followed her ‘Out In The Storm’ album from the previous year.

An NME review of ‘Great Thunder’ said that Crutchfield is “an artist who can re-imagine often, skilfully, breathing new life and meaning into songs that many will now struggle to forget”.

Waxahatchee is set to tour ‘Saint Cloud’ in the UK this June – view the dates below.

June

24th – Bristol, Fleece

25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

26th – Manchester, YES

27th – London, Islington Assembly Hall