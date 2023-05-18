WayV announce ‘Phantom’ fanmeeting tour in Europe

WayV, the Chinese sub-group of K-pop boyband NCT, have announced the European leg of their Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’.

WayV will head to two European cities as part of their wider 2023 Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’. In less than a month, the boyband will perform at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 8, followed by the La Seine Musicale in Paris on June 11.

According to WayV’s official Twitter account, only five of the group’s six members will be in attendance at the fanmeeting: namely Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and YangYang. The boyband did not offer an explanation for the absence of member WinWin.

Ticketing details for WayV’s upcoming Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’ in Europe have yet to be announced. Keep your eyes on this page for the latest updates.

WayV’s ongoing Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’ is in support of their December 2019 mini-album of the same name. The project came nearly two years after their last release, March 2021’s ‘Kick Back’.

Earlier this month, Lucas Wong announced that he would be leaving both WayV and parent group NCT. The news same about a year and a half after the singer halted all activities following a cheating and gaslighting controversy.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband ATEEZ have announced the Asia dates for their ongoing ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, which features a stop in Singapore. The tour will also bring to the boyband to Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok and more.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE are set to embark on their 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour soon. It currently features three shows in Asia, with more dates set to be announced in the future.