We Are FSTVL announces 2021 line-up, features Carl Cox, The Blessed Madonna and more

We Are FSTVL has announced its 2021 line-up, which features the likes of Carl Cox, The Blessed Madonna and more.

The London event will move to brand new festival site Central Park in Dagenham between September 11 and 12, after the coronavirus forced the event’s 2020 cancellation.

Headliners for the eighth edition of the dance music festival include Andy C, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Gorgon City, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Loco Dice, MK, Nina Kraviz, Pendulum Trinity, Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, The Blessed Madonna and The Martinez Brothers.

Launched in 2013, the event will this year see stages hosted by Paradise, Defected, Glitterbox, Circoloco, Abode, Bassjam, PIV and Centreforce.

See We Are FSTVL’s full line-up below:

We are delighted to announce our Saturday and Sunday day splits so far! 🙌🏻💫🎪 LAST chance to join us.

Saturday and weekend tickets for the event have sold out. The last few Sunday tickets are available via the festival’s official website.

Other major festivals such as Reading and Leeds, Latitude, Parklife, Isle Of Wight and Wireless have also confirmed their plans to go ahead this summer.

However, their plans are entirely dependent on the success of the roadmap – including on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate sufficiently lowering.

