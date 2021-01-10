We Are KING return with cosmic cover of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’

We Are KING have shared a cosmic cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Space Oddity’ – listen to it below.

Returning after a hiatus of almost five years, identical twin sisters Amber and Paris Strother paid tribute to Bowie on Friday (January 8) which would have been his 74th birthday. Today (January 10) marks the fifth anniversary of the legendary rock star’s death.

Taken from the forthcoming Bowie tribute album, ‘Modern Love’, We Are KING said ‘Space Oddity’ has always been their favourite composition because it’s “so visual” and “has always felt like time travel in a song”.

“It tells such a vivid and imaginative story of Major Tom’s trip through space and it was such a cool experience to reimagine what it’d be like on the ‘voyage’,” the duo said in a statement.

Listen to the Strother twins’ version of ‘Space Oddity’ below:

‘Modern Love’, which is set to arrive this Spring via BBE Music, is curated by music executive and DJ Drew McFadden and BBE Music founder Peter Adarkwah.

Inspired by the prominent jazz influences heard throughout ‘Blackstar’, Bowie’s final album from 2016, it will honour his lesser-known contributions to soul, R&B, jazz, funk and gospel with reimagined covers of his songs performed by Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello, Helado Negro, Khruangbin, Matthew Tavares, L’Rain, Nia Andrews and more.

“I felt that the connection between Bowie and R&B, jazz, funk, gospel and all things soulful, had never really been explored before – at least not so much in covers, which tend to lean more towards rock and pop,” McFadden said in a press release. “Certainly, there’s been plenty of Bowie covers over the years, but none that have really tapped into what seems to have been a big part of his core musical style and direction.”

Last night (January 9), Yungblud, Billy Corgan and a number of other musicians paid tribute to Bowie during a virtual event.

The tribute show also saw Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor perform a pair of Bowie covers: ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘Fashion’.

Meanwhile, David Bowie‘s previously unreleased covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan‘s ‘Tryin’ to Get to Heaven’ have been released for the first time, to mark what would have been the music icon’s 74th birthday.