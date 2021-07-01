We Are Scientists have announced details of a new album called ‘Huffy’ – listen to first single ‘Contact High’ below.

The duo’s first album in three years is released on October 8 via 100% Records, and the first single hears the band get all romantic.

Frontman Keith Murray explained: “Love songs can easily be goofy and embarrassing, and so I sometimes have a hard time writing songs that are unambiguously romantic.

“‘Contact High’ really nails that heady rush of full-throttle infatuation for me, though, because it evokes my trifecta of mood-altering stimuli — dizzying romantic interaction, rousing music, and second-hand contact with psychoactive chemicals (in descending order of personal preference).”

Listen to the new single below.

‘Huffy’ is set to be released on vinyl and CD, which will include sticker sheets of graffiti designed by the band and a ‘blank wall’ on which fans can customise the artwork themselves. Pre-orders are available here.

Speaking of the form of the physical copies, Chris Cain said: “Usually people bring a vinyl record home, rip it to their iPods, and throw it straight into the fire. Well, not with ‘Huffy’. We’re giving our listeners a reason to keep this one around, and even to consider passing it down to future generations, if they’re super-happy with where they put all the stickers.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Huffy’ below.

1. ‘You’ve Lost Your Shit’

2. ‘Contact High’

3. ‘Handshake Agreement’

4. ‘I Cut My Own Hair’

5. ‘Just Education’

6. ‘Sentimental Education’

7. ‘Fault Lines’

8. ‘Pandemonium’

9. ‘Bought Myself A Grave’

10. ‘Behavior Unbecoming’

Alongside ‘Contact High’ on the band’s new record will be recent singles ‘Fault Lines’ and ‘I Cut My Own Hair’.

Speaking to NME in 2019, the band discussed their origins in New York in 2005. “That era in New York City, where we’d moved just a couple of years prior, was a really fertile music scene,” said bassist Chris Cain.

“There were a lot of bands that were incredibly inspiring to be around and see in their early days, like The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. We definitely felt like our songs were capable of competing in that world.” Watch the full interview above.