ENHYPEN lead line-up of new Las Vegas festival We Bridge

ENHYPEN have been announced as headliners for a new festival in Las Vegas, We Bridge.

We Bridge, billed as a three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival celebrating Asian entertainment and culture, will take place in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from April 21 to 23.

ENHYPEN will headline the festival’s second night (April 22), sharing the bill with other K-pop acts including boy group ONEUS and soloist Be’O, as well as girl groups VIVIZ and fromis_9. Other Korean acts, namely Dreamcatcher, CIX and soloist Kang Daniel, have been announced as the performing line-up for day one (April 21). ONEUS will be performing both days. More artists will be added to the We Bridge line-up at a later date.

Advertisement

Fans are now able to purchase their festival tickets and expo passes on webridgeexpo.com, with both full event packages and individual day tickets up for sale.

Aside from the music festival, We Bridge will also be showcasing various other Asian music, media, art and fashion as part of its expo. According to a press release, the GRAMMY Museum is set to have its own stage on the expo floor across all three days, consisting of special performances and Q&A sessions with music festival acts. Hi-touch events (where K-pop artists give fans high fives before/after a concert) will also follow each panel and will be made accessible to ticket holders of qualifying tiers. We Bridge will also be partnering with culture curators and creators to introduce and showcase Asian and Asian American visual artists.

The current line-up for We Bridge is:

ONEUS

Dreamcatcher

CIX

Kang Daniel

VIVIZ

Be’O

fromis_9

ENHYPEN