We Came As Romans cancel show due to “aggressive” security guards

We Came As Romans cancelled show in Providence earlier this week (October 22) following an incident fans allegedly had with security guards.

The group was set to play the Fete Music Hall in Providence, when the alleged incident occurred during the set of Bodysnatcher, one of the bands supporting the show. The band alleged fans were “wrongfully and aggressively dragged out of the venue.”

In their statement, the band said: “Our show in Providence, RI last night had to be canceled. During Bodysnatcher’s set, multiple attendees were wrongfully and aggressively dragged out of the venue. Some of our touring crew went outside to de-escalate the situation with security, as we had approved moshing & crowd surfing with the venue & security teams during a security brief earlier that day.”

Update on last night’s show in Providence. pic.twitter.com/PVOUHsmFiY — We Came As Romans (@wecameasromans) October 23, 2023

They continued: “The security team did not respond well, & the situation escalated further, even to the point of spitting in our crew’s faces, spitting on gear, threatening physical violence & someone having to be physically restrained.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the protection of all of the fans, our own touring party (all 4 bands & crew), & the venue staff – all parties agreed that the best move was to cancel the show. We can’t tell you how disappointed we are that we were not able to play.”

They concluded: “Refunds are available at your point of purchase. We would like to thank Bowery Presents for being great partners, and do not want this to reflect on them at all. This situation reflects only on house security of the venue & venue management’s lack of accountability.”

NME has reached out to the venue for comment. See the full statement below.

The band’s tour will continue this week with shows in Carrboro and Columbia. The band is currently touring in support of their ‘Darkbloom’ album.

Meanwhile, We Came As Romans guitarist Joshua Moore has had a close encounter with a would-be thief while the band were on tour in Australia back in September.