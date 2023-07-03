Dreamcatcher, CIX and ONEUS to perform at ‘We Stand’ K-pop festival

K-pop groups Dreamcatcher, CIX and ONEUS are set to perform at the new ‘We Stand’ festival this August.

The upcoming ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival will take place at Houston’s 713 Music Hall and New Jersey’ New Overpeck Park on August 4 and 6, receptively. The festival will also be available to stream online, according to its official website.

The Houston stop of the festival will feature performances by CIX and Dreamcatcher. Tickets for the Houston date are available now via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, CIX and Dreamcatcher will be joined by ONEUS during the New Jersey stop of the festival. Tickets for the New Jersey stop, as well as online streaming, have yet to be released.

[#KPOPWeStand] Ready for a thrilling celebration? Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance, KPOP We Stand brings your favorite KPOP artists to foster K-Culture appreciation! For more info:https://t.co/2lDFR1HlSp Get ready to JUMP and DANCE with KPOP We Stand! pic.twitter.com/tdR7FCJC4D — KPOP We Stand (@KPOPWeStand) July 1, 2023

Following the announcement, the festival also released a number of video messages from CIX and Dreamcatcher to promote their upcoming appearance.

“CIX is going to American for a special event called the ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival to perform for your guys,” said the boyband. “We will be putting in a lot of effort into this performance, so we ask for your interest and love so we can enjoy it together.”

“The ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival is part of the official declaration of Jersey City’s K-pop day to commemorate this day,” added Dreamcatcher in a separate video.

In other touring news, CRAVITY have joined the line-up of the inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York City. The concert will be headlined by girl group IVE and MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon.

The three K-pop acts will be joined by AB6IX and former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi. The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be held at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York on August 26. Tickets and VIP packages are available now via Ticketmaster.