Dreamcatcher, CIX and ONEUS to perform at ‘We Stand’ K-pop festival

The event will take place in Houston and New Jersey

By Puah Ziwei
Dreamcatcher. Credits: Dreamcatcher Company

K-pop groups Dreamcatcher, CIX and ONEUS are set to perform at the new ‘We Stand’ festival this August.

The upcoming ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival will take place at Houston’s 713 Music Hall and New Jersey’ New Overpeck Park on August 4 and 6, receptively. The festival will also be available to stream online, according to its official website.

The Houston stop of the festival will feature performances by CIX and Dreamcatcher. Tickets for the Houston date are available now via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, CIX and Dreamcatcher will be joined by ONEUS during the New Jersey stop of the festival. Tickets for the New Jersey stop, as well as online streaming, have yet to be released.

Following the announcement, the festival also released a number of video messages from CIX and Dreamcatcher to promote their upcoming appearance.

“CIX is going to American for a special event called the ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival to perform for your guys,” said the boyband. “We will be putting in a lot of effort into this performance, so we ask for your interest and love so we can enjoy it together.”

“The ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival is part of the official declaration of Jersey City’s K-pop day to commemorate this day,” added Dreamcatcher in a separate video.

In other touring news, CRAVITY have joined the line-up of the inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York City.  The concert will be headlined by girl group IVE and MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon.

The three K-pop acts will be joined by AB6IX and former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi. The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be held at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York on August 26. Tickets and VIP packages are available now via Ticketmaster.

