We Were Promised Jetpacks announce 2021 UK and European tour

We Were Promised Jetpacks have shared details of their plans to tour the UK and Europe next year.

The Scottish rockers will stop by Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol and London between April 8 and 13. They also stop in European cities including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Zurich.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday, September 18.

“Our new album will be finished and it’ll be great and go quadruple platinum and the world will be back to normal and this tour will definitely happen on these dates 🤞🤞🤞” pic.twitter.com/S0Q6miqS9u — We Were Promised Jetpacks (@wwpj) September 16, 2020

“Our new album will be finished and it’ll be great and go quadruple platinum and the world will be back to normal and this tour will definitely happen on these dates,” the band wrote.

The news comes months after the release of the trio’s ‘Out Of Interest’ EP, which features unreleased songs and early demos of tracks from their 2018 full-length, ‘The More I Sleep, The Less I Dream’.

We Were Promised Jetpacks UK/European tour 2021:

APRIL:

Thursday 08 – ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

Friday 09 – GLASGOW SWG3

Saturday 10 –MANCHESTER Gorilla

Sunday 11 – CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

Monday 12 – BRISTOL THE FLEECE

Tuesday 13 – LONDON Village Underground

Thursday 15 – PARIS La Boule Noire (France)

Friday 16 – ANTWERP Kavka (Belgium)

Saturday 17 – MUNSTER Gleis 22 (Germany)

Monday 19 – COLOGNE Gloria Theatre (Germany)

Tuesday 20 – HAMBURG Uebel & Gefahrlich (Germany)

Wednesday 21 – BERLIN Columbia Theatre (Germany)

Thursday 22 – MUNICH Ampere (Germany)

Friday 23 – ZURICH Papiersaal (Switzerland)

Saturday 24 – WIESBADEN Schlachthof (Germany)

Sunday 25 – AMSTERDAM Paradiso (Netherlands)