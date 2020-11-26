“Wear a friggin’ mask!”: Bruce Springsteen leads campaign for pandemic safety in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen has led a new campaign to get New Jersey residents to wear a mask across the holiday season, ask the US continues to see rising coronavirus cases.

Also involved in the #MaskUpNJ campaign are Jon Bon Jovi and comedian Jon Stewart.

Sharing a photo of a billboard with the trio photographed wearing masks, Springsteen tweeted: “Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin’ mask. Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best – singing along and dancing together.”

Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin’ mask. Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best – singing along and dancing together. @FirstLadyNJ @NJ_PRF @NJGov pic.twitter.com/djovXOxiIu — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 25, 2020

Springsteen collaborator and The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon jokingly responded regarding his omission from the billboard, tweeting: “I was busy this day.”

I was busy this day. pic.twitter.com/7O6Jh1RRU7 — Brian Fallon (@thebrianfallon) November 26, 2020

Springsteen has been a strong advocate for the wearing of masks throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Back in June, he implored US President Donald Trump to “put on a fucking mask” while speaking on his radio show.

“With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country,” he added.

Springsteen is set to bring his new album ‘Letter To You’ to an edition of Saturday Night Live next month. The December 12 edition of the show will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet.

Reviewing ‘Letter To You’, NME wrote: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.”