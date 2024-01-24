Wednesday 13 announces UK and European tour celebrating 20 years of Murderdolls

Wednesday 13 has announced a UK and European tour celebrating 20 years of Murderdolls – find all the details below.

The horror punk musician – real name Joseph Poole – will be marking 20 years of his former band with the late Joey Jordison of Slipknot.

The tour will see Wednesday 13 and his current band – featuring former Murderdolls members Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley – perform full sets of tracks from their 2002 debut album, ‘Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls’ along with 2010 comeback album ‘Women And Children Last’.

The stint will kick off on October 24 at Riverside in Newcastle, followed by stops in Glasglow, Manchester, Southampton, Nottingham, London and more, before they close out with a show at Roadmender in Northampton.

The European leg will then pick up at De Casino in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium on November 12, with shows planned for Milan, Rome, Cologne and more, rounding up at Melkweg Oz in Amsterdam on November 24.

Hardcore Superstar will perform at support across select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 26) at 10am GMT, and UK dates can be purchased from here. Tickets for European shows can be found here.

“After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of JOEY, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs,” said Wednesday 13 in a press statement. “We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at JOEY’s house and discussed ideas and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans.

‘After an amazing run through the US performing these songs, we will now take the tour where the band began, in the UK and Europe this October/November. We will be performing tracks from both MURDERDOLLS albums and celebrating the legacy of the band.

“Joining us on a handful of dates in the UK will be Sweden’s rock n’ roll saviours, Hardcore Superstar, and we will join them as support throughout dates across Europe.. We can’t wait to bring this tour to the UK and Europe later this year.”

Wednesday 13’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

24 – NEWCASTLE, UK – Riverside

25 – GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – Slay

26 – BELFAST, N. IRELAND – Limelight 2

27 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – Opium

29 – CHESTER, UK – Live Rooms

31 – MANCHESTER, UK – Club Academy

NOVEMBER

01 – BRADFORD, UK – Nightrain

02 – BRISTOL, UK – Thekla

03 – WOLVERHAMPTON, UK – KK’S Steel Mill

05 – SOUTHAMPTON, UK – Engine Rooms

07 – GREAT YARMOUTH, UK – Hard Rock Hell

08 – NOTTINGHAM, UK – Rock City *

09 – LONDON, UK – Electric Ballroom *

10 – NORTHAMPTON, UK – Roadmender *

12 – SINT NIKLAAS, BELGIUM – De Casino *

14 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Backstage Werk “

15 – MILAN, ITALY – Live Club *

16 – ROME, ITALY – Orion Club *

17 – PADOVA, ITALY – Hall *

19 – SOLOTHURN, SWITZERLAND – Kofmehl *

20 – LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND – Konzerthaus Schurr

21 – COLOGNE, GERMANY – Essigfabrik *

22 – ASCHAFFENBURG, GERMANY – Colos Saal *

24 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Melkweg Oz *

* w/ Hardcore Superstar

Slipknot’s founding drummer and Murderdolls co-founder Joey Jordison died aged 46 in 2021. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from Jordison’s family read. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.”

Murderdolls released two albums, ‘Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls’ and ‘Women And Children Last’, before Wednesday 13 confirmed in 2013 that they had split up in 2011.