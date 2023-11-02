Weeekly return with a new sound on single ‘Vroom Vroom’

K-pop girl group Weeekly have made their long-awaited return with new single, ‘Vroom Vroom’.

‘Vroom Vroom’ is the title track of Weeekly’s new mini-album’s ‘ColoRise’, which comes a year-and-a-half after their previously release, March 2022’s ‘Play Game: Awake’.

The single was arranged and co-composed by NOMASGOOD, who previously worked with the girl group on their 2021 song ‘Uni’. The songwriter is also known for working on Teen Top’s 2019 single, ‘Run Away’.

Advertisement

‘Vroom Vroom’ finds Weeekly exploring a new sound that’s more disco-inspired, notably recalling the later works of their IST Entertainment seniors Apink.

“Time to be brave / The same path is just too predictable / We’re curious about a new place / A world we’ve never been to,” the six-member group sing on ‘Vroom Vroom’.

“For fans who have waited for us, we wanted to show you that we made use of this time to enhance our talents,” member Park So-eun said of ‘ColoRise’, per The Korea Herald. “This album is proof that we are ready to show that we are capable of taking on new music genres.”

‘ColoRise’ is also Weeekly’s first release since the departure of original member Shin Ji-yoon. The singer left the group in June 2022, following a short hiatus after “experiencing symptoms of anxiety”, IST Entertainment said at the time.

Earlier this year, four members of Weeekly – Jihan, Park So-eun, Lee Soo-jin and Zoa – participated in the Mnet reality TV competition, Queendom Puzzle. The show also featured singers from groups such as H1-KEY, WJSN, tripleS and more.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin recently perform an acoustic cover of SZA’s viral hit song ‘Kill Bill’, as part of the girl group’s appearance on talk show The Seasons.

Meanwhile, Actress Park Eun-bin has dropped a brand-new track titled ‘Someday’ for the soundtrack of her new K-drama, Castaway Diva. Listen to it here.