The Weeknd goes monochrome with spellbinding performance of ‘Blinding Lights’ on ‘Colbert’

Ever the showman, the XO singer performed in a hall of mirrors with assistance from the audience

Will Lavin
The Weeknd
The Weeknd (Press)

The Weeknd stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (December 6) for a second time this week. This time around, the Grammy-winning singer performed new single ‘Blinding Lights’.

Broadcast in black and white, the XO singer performed in a hall of mirrors while members of the audience held up small, square mirrors to reflect light from the stage, resulting in a glistening strobe effect.

Watch the performance below:

‘Blinding Lights’ was teased last month in an advertisement for Mercedes-Benz’s new EQC days after the release of The Weeknd’s other new single ‘Heartless’.

On Thursday’s (December 5) episode of Colbert, The Weeknd performed ‘Heartless’, as he wandered through the halls of New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater.

In August, The Weeknd teased that his ‘Chapter VI’ album was on the way. Posting an image of himself on Twitter, he said: “album mode full effect”, much to the delight of his followers.

Hinting at big things to come in a tweet last year, he said of the upcoming project: “some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though…”

Speaking to the crowd during a show in his home city of Toronto, he teased: “I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days… I haven’t been this inspired in years, I got to tell you.”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that The Weeknd was being sued by a trio of British songwriters who claim that he ripped them off on his track ‘A Lonely Night’.

