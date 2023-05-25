Weeks before her death, Tina Turner revealed how she wanted to be remembered

Tina Turner revealed the way that she wants to be remembered in one of her final interviews, held just weeks before her death.

Yesterday (May 24), news broke that legendary singer-songwriter Tina Turner had passed away peacefully in her home. She was aged 83.

Hailed as the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’, her death reportedly comes following a long illness and, upon the news of her death, countless tributes have been paid from leading figures of the entertainment world.

These respects were led by Mick Jagger, Elton John and Debbie Harry, who all took to social media to share the impact that the ‘Proud Mary’ singer had on them and their respective careers.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” The Rolling Stones frontman wrote. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Elton John also hailed her as a “total legend on record and on stage”, adding: “We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers… She was untouchable.”

Now, a moment from one of Turner’s final interviewS has come to light, where the iconic singer recalled how she’d like to be remembered after her death.

Speaking with The Guardian six weeks ago as part of the publication’s Q&A column, she explained that she wanted to be remembered as Rock’n’Roll royalty, and an inspiring figure for women.

“As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll,” Turner first stated. “[And] as a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

Elsewhere she was also asked to name a trait she deplored in other people, to which she answered: “Too many times I had people try and make decisions for me. The assumption that I needed that was a big mistake!”.

She later admitted that she “always had a crush on Mick Jagger” and “loved” her time touring with The Rolling Stones.

Another of Turner’s final interviews was for NME‘s Soundtrack Of My Life, in which she revealed the key songs and music that had shaped her.

The American music icon — born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee — is best known for songs ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’, ‘The Best’ and ‘Private Dancer’.

Throughout her extensive music career, she achieved numerous accolades and awards, including eight Grammy wins and an induction into the Rock‘n’Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist. She was first awarded the honour with Ike in 1991.

Fans have also been sharing footage of Tina Turner‘s final performance. Taking place on May 5 2009 at Sheffield Arena. Here she performed a number of her biggest hits like ‘The Best’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.