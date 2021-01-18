Weezer announce new album ‘OK Human’ dropping next week

Weezer have shared details of a new album arriving next week called ‘OK Human’.

The record, which will be the Californian band’s 14th, was first teased in 2019 alongside ‘Van Weezer’, the latter album of which originally had a May 2020 release date before being shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, ‘OK Human’ – described by frontman Rivers Cuomo in a previous Entertainment Weekly interview as a piano-based, orchestral album – will arrive on January 29 before its hard rock counterpart ‘Van Weezer’ on May 7.

Cuomo told EW back in 2019: “‘Van Weezer’ is in mortal combat with ‘Okay Human’, a record that’s mostly done. That one’s totally different. It’s inspired by an album from 1970 called Nilsson Sings Newman. It’s all piano-based, but it has a ton of orchestration. We just did the strings at Abbey Road. It’s just gorgeous melodies and extremely eccentric lyrics.”

Stereogum reports that the band launched an online teaser campaign today (January 18) that saw Weezer fans complete captchas and scramble to convert binary code into text to reveal the news.

Lead single ‘All My Favorite Songs’ will preview the album when its released this Thursday (January 21). Additionally, last week Cuomo and co. shared a playlist called ‘All My Favorite Songs’ featuring tracks by Neil Young, Johnny Cash, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sinéad O’Connor, and others.

‘Van Weezer’ has spawned three singles to date: ‘The End Of The Game’, ‘Hero‘ and ‘Beginning Of The End‘.

‘OK Human’ tracklist:

01. ‘All My Favorite Songs’

02. ‘Aloo Gobi’

03. ‘Grapes Of Wrath’

04. ‘Numbers’

05. ‘Playing My Piano’

06. ‘Mirror Image’

07. ‘Screens’

08. ‘Bird With A Broken Wing’

09. ‘Dead Roses’

10. ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

11. ‘Here Comes The Rain’

12. ‘La Brea Tar Pits’

Pre-orders for the album goes live on Thursday.

In related news, last month Cuomo shared a whopping 2655 previously unheard demos via a new web market page.

Cuomo took to Twitter to announce the material as his final project of his “web programming class”, which he’s currently completing via online non-profit learning platform edX.

The demos are taken from both Cuomo’s and Weezer’s lengthy discography, and are separated into bundles spanning years of Cuomo’s musical career.