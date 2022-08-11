Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”

Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”.

The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.

The group were then due to showcase ‘Summer’ the following night (September 14), before airing ‘Autumn’ and ‘Winter’ on September 16 and Saturday 17, respectively. A fifth date, billed as an ‘Encore’ set, was scheduled for September 18.

However, frontman Rivers Cuomo has now taken to Weezer’s official Discord page to confirm that the concerts will no longer go ahead as planned

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.),” he wrote (via Pitchfork). “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion.”

Cuomo continued: “Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Weezer’s ‘SZNZ: Spring’ EP came out in March, with the ‘Summer’ edition following in June. ‘Autumn’ is slated to arrive on September 23, followed by ‘Winter’ on December 21.

Upon announcing the ongoing project, Cuomo teased that ‘Winter’ would be inspired by Elliot Smith and ‘Autumn’ by The Strokes, while another instalment was inspired by Weezer themselves.

Weezer released two studio albums in 2021, ‘OK Human’ and ‘Van Weezer’.