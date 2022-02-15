Weezer celebrate their 30th anniversary: “We are nowhere near the end of our story”

Weezer are celebrating their 30th anniversary today (February 15), and the band have shared a throwback post to mark the occasion.

The pop-rock titans took to social media this afternoon to share a couple of throwback pictures, while recalling the first day the band ever rehearsed together and also promising “another fascinating year for Weezer”.

“And just like that, it’s been 30 years to the day that Weezer was born,” the band wrote. “On 2/15/92, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Matt Sharp and Jason Cropper met at TK Productions at 1956 Cotner Ave in West LA, for the first of 3 days of rehearsals, running through about 20 different songs numerous times, including a few songs that would make it to the Blue Album 2 years later.

“…So here we are on 2/15/22, 30 years on. So much has happened, so many songs, albums, singles, soundtracks, fans, tours, shows, photo shoots, interviews, so many good times – and a few bad ones here and there of course. Brian joined us when Jason left, Mikey joined us when Matt left, Scott joined us when Mikey left. We’ve gained countless thousands of great friends, and lost some of our dearest friends, including Mikey, Ric Ocasek, and Mykel and Carli Allan, who started the Weezer Fan Club.”

The post continued: “…So much has changed, and yet, having been there for it for every step of the way I can truly say that for all the changes and amazing adventures that have happened, the spirit of Weezer has not changed hardly, if at all. Everyone still just wants to make great music, rock out and keep things interesting. And 30 years on, we are nowhere near the end of the story.

“Thank you for sticking with us, 2022 is going to be another fascinating year for Weezer and you. – karl #karlscorner #SZNS #hearyoume”

Weezer will perform a run of dates in the UK and Ireland this year with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for their Hella Mega Tour – you can see the dates below.

JUNE 2022

24 – London Stadium, London

25 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

27 – Venue TBA, Dublin

29 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Meanwhile, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has built a streaming platform to host thousands of Weezer demos.

The tracks were originally released in 2020 as part of Cuomo’s “web programming class”.

Available to buy in era-bundles, the demos range from Cuomo’s musical ventures pre-Weezer all the way through to 2017’s ‘Pacific Daydream’. Now, he’s built an app to play those demos and called it Weezify. It’s available on the Apple Store and through Google Play.