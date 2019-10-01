Weezer to cover ‘Frozen 2’ song for movie soundtrack

Kacey Musgraves and Panic! At The Disco, too



Weezer, Kacey Musgraves and Panic! At The Disco will cover new, original songs from Frozen 2 for the movie’s soundtrack and end credits, Disney has announced.

Weezer will be covering ‘Lost In The Woods’, Musgraves ‘All Is Found’ and Panic! At The Disco ‘Into The Unknown’. Those are three of seven new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – who also wrote the songs from Frozen – that will feature on the soundtrack, per Billboard.

The musicians’ renditions of the songs will play during the end credits of the Frozen sequel, which arrives in theatres November 22, and the soundtrack November 15.

As People notes, Musgraves revealed on her Instagram stories that she and her band “recorded this [the cover of ‘All Is Found’] very still and quietly together, completely live”. She also praised ‘All Is Found’ as “beautiful and haunting”. The song is performed by Evan Rachel Wood, one of the new cast additions to the sequel. As DigitalSpy reports, Wood will voice Elsa and Anna’s mother, Queen Iduna.

Disney also released a new trailer and poster for Frozen 2, which you can see below. The trailer gives a preview of ‘Into The Unknown’, the song that Panic! will be covering. It’s performed by Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa.

In other non-Disney news, Weezer will release a new album, ‘Van Weezer’, and embark on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy next year. Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie recently appeared on Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ single ‘ME!’, and Kacey Musgraves is currently touring the United States in support of her 2018 album, ‘Golden Hour’.