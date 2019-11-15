After Panic! At The Disco let theirs go earlier this month

Weezer and Kacey Musgraves have shared new versions of songs from the Frozen 2 soundtrack.

The new Disney film’s soundtrack also features contributions from Panic! at the Disco, along with cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Johnathan Groff, and more. Weezer have covered ‘Lost In The Woods’ with Musgraves performing her version of ‘All Is Found’.

The news was previously announced on October 1, including the revelation that four other new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – who also wrote the songs from Frozen – would feature on the soundtrack [via Billboard].

The musicians’ renditions of the songs will play during the end credits of the Frozen sequel, which arrives in cinemas on November 22 (the soundtrack lands on November 15). The new releases follow Panic! At The Disco’s cover of ‘Into The Unknown’.

Weezer have been busy on the film soundtrack front, with frontman Rivers Cuomo sharing the theme song from Netflix’s new Dr. Seuss animation, Green Eggs and Ham, earlier this month (November 1).

The new song, ‘Backflip’, will soundtrack the theme for the new Netflix animation, which arrives on the streaming site on November 8. Green Eggs and Ham will be an updated version of the classic Dr. Seuss’ children’s book of the same name.

Netflix have developed the show with creator Jared Stern and executive producer Ellen DeGeneres. The cast of the show includes Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton and Keegan-Michael Key.

Meanwhile, Weezer will release a new album, ‘Van Weezer’, and embark on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy next year.