Weezer launch “unbeatable” new shooter game

Weezer have launched a brand new shooter game called The End Of The Game Game, which is reportedly impossible to beat.

The game takes its name from the band’s recent single, which is set to appear on their upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’.

Fans can play the game in their web browser and can select a member of Weezer to play as. Extra lives are up for grabs in Weezer-themed icons, such as a can of pork and beans or a jar of surf wax, while the player’s chosen band member flies through the first 99 levels to face an alien boss at the end.

You can play Weezer’s The End Of The Game Game here.

The band are set to release their next album ‘Van Weezer’ on May 15 via Crush/Atlantic and shared the single ‘The End Of The Game’ last year.

Speaking about the album with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”. “It’s like ‘The Blue Album’ but with more-riffs. Metal, hard rock riffs. But it’s still pretty catchy pop rock.”

Weezer are set to hit the road with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour this summer. At present, the dates are scheduled to kick off in Glasgow on June 24, before continuing on to London, Huddersfield and Dublin.