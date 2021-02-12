Weezer are planning a “Weezer-inspired Weezer album”

Weezer guitarist and keyboard player Brian Bell has said that the band are working on a “Weezer-inspired Weezer album” among their four upcoming projects.

As frontman Rivers Cuomo revealed earlier this month, the band are currently planning four albums ‘inspired’ by other artists, each corresponding to one of the four seasons.

Cuomo has revealed that one of the albums will be inspired by Elliott Smith and another will be inspired by Franz Ferdinand, assumed to correspond to winter and autumn respectively.

Advertisement

Asked on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast what the other two albums will be, Bell said: “Well, Weezer is one of them. And I ain’t joking.

“A Weezer-inspired Weezer album. We sometimes refer to ‘Island In The Sun’ as a sound, as a thing.” The inspiration behind the fourth album is yet to be revealed.

As well as the four prospective new albums and the recent ‘OK Human’, Weezer also have another completed album called ‘Van Weezer’, which was shelved when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but is now set to arrive on May 7.

Reviewing ‘OK Human’, NME wrote: “Musically, the decision to forgo electric guitars in favour of full orchestration gives the record a lush warmth that never feels stuffy or staid. Quite the opposite, in fact – listen closely to closing track ‘La Brea Tar Pits’ and you’ll hear drummer Patrick Wilson casually answering his phone in the middle of a take.