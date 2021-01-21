Weezer release ‘All My Favorite Songs’, the first single from new album ‘OK Human’

Weezer have shared a new single, ‘All My Favorite Songs’, the first track to be released from their recently-announced album, ‘OK Human’.

The song and its accompanying music video, directed by Colin Read, make a pretty obvious criticism of the amount of time we spend on our phones and social media. The track also addresses themes of FOMO and anxiety with lyrics like “I love parties but I don’t go / Then I feel bad when I stay home”.

Watch the video for ‘All My Favorite Songs’ below:

Weezer announced ‘OK Human’ earlier this month, even though their other forthcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ was already on its way. ‘OK Human’ will arrive on January 29, with ‘Van Weezer’ following a few months later on May 7.

According to the band, ‘OK Human’ was recorded during the summer of the pandemic, using only “analogue technologies”.

“‘OK Human’ was made at a time when humans-playing-instruments was a thing of the past. All we could do is look back on ancient times when humans really mattered and when the dark tech-takeover fantasy didn’t exist,” they said.

“We used our instruments to connect to the 1960s and 1970s and, with the orchestra, back to the 18th and 19th centuries. We had no click track or loops or hi-tech sounds. Not even an electric guitar.”

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, frontman Rivers Cuomo said ‘OK Human’ was far more orchestral than their other forthcoming record.

“‘Van Weezer’ is in mortal combat with ‘Okay Human’, a record that’s mostly done. That one’s totally different,” he said.

“It’s inspired by an album from 1970 called Nilsson Sings Newman. It’s all piano-based, but it has a ton of orchestration. We just did the strings at Abbey Road. It’s just gorgeous melodies and extremely eccentric lyrics.”

Weezer have shared three singles from ‘Van Weezer’ so far, ‘The End of the Game’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Beginning of the End’.