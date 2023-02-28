Rivers Cuomo invites TikToker who played ‘Buddy Holly’ riff everyday for three years to Weezer concert

Rivers Cuomo finally made a duet with TikToker Evan Marselli, who has been playing the ‘Buddy Holly’ riff every day for the past three years.
Marselli started the project in 2020 as a challenge for Cuomo to duet with him. As of February 26, he has played the riff 990 days in a row. The challenge has garnered him over 15,000 followers and 934,500 likes on the platform.
Cuomo dueted with Marselli on day 990, along with the text, “Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip Tour this summer. My people will reach out to your people.”
Watch Cuomo’s clip below.
@rivers_cuomo
#duet with @dietlite_evan My people will reach out to your people.
Following Cuomo’s duet with Marselli, the latter posted another TikTok video in which he deletes daily reminders to record a ‘Buddy Holly’ cover and sets his guitar down. The video – as seen below – was captioned “Well damn. It’s finally come to and end. Thanks to everyone who’s followed me and supported me along the way.”
@dietlite_evan
Well damn. It’s finally come to and end. Thanks to everyone who’s followed me and supported me along the way. What should I post on here now??? #weezer #buddyhollylick #weezertok #weezered #yougotweezered #thebluealbum #riverscuomo
This comes after the announcement of Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip Tour, featuring a revolving set of opening acts, including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper. The tour kicks off in June and will conclude in September. Tickets go live via Weezer’s website on March 1, 11 AM, local time.
Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip tour dates are:
June 4 — The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, Alabama
June 6 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, Texas
June 8 — Germania Insurance Ampitheater – Austin, Texas
June 10 — Zoo Ampitheatre – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
June 11 — Azura Ampitheater – Bonner Springs, Kansas
June 13 — The Armory – Minneapolis, Minnesota
June 14 — Breese Stevens Field – Madison, Wisconsin
June 16 — Blossom Music Center – Cuyahogaa Falls, Ohio
June 18 — Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkson, Michigan
June 23 — Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, Maryland
June 24 — PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, North Carolina
June 27 — TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
June 28 — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, Connecticut
June 30 — Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, Maine
July 1 — The Palladium Outdoors – Worcester, Massachusetts
July 3 — CMAC – Canandagua, New York
July 4 — Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
July 9 — Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Gary, Indiana
July 11 — Stage AE – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
July 13 — Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, New York
August 20 — White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, Washington
August 22 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon
August 24 — Greek Theatre – Berkeley, California
August 27 — The Great Saltair – Magna, Utah
August 28 — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, Colorado
August 30 — Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, Arizona
September 1 — Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Las Vegas, Nevada
September 2 — Fivepoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, California
September 3 — Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, California