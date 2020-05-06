Weezer share new track ‘Hero’ as they announce delay of upcoming album

Weezer pay tribute to frontline workers in the video for new track ‘Hero’ – watch it below.

The new clip comes as the band announced the delay of their upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Introducing the new song, the band wrote: “This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers.” Watch the ‘Hero’ video below.

‘Van Weezer’ was set to come out on May 15 via Crush/Atlantic, but the release date has now been shelved, with an amended date set to be revealed soon.

Speaking about the forthcoming album with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”.

“It’s like ‘The Blue Album’ but with more-riffs,” he said. “Metal, hard rock riffs. But it’s still pretty catchy pop rock.”

Meanwhile, Weezer are set to bring ‘Van Weezer’ to the UK this summer, playing as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. While the European dates of the tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the UK shows are still set to go ahead.

Speaking to NME about the tour recently, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz described the current situation as “hard, because we really want to do this tour”.

“Two weeks before quarantine began, we got together and rehearsed our set with our staging, our video and our lights because it’s a stadium, so you can’t just do it the week before. Now it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land.”