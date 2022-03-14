Weezer to begin ‘Seasons’ project this week with new EP ‘SZNZ: Spring’

Weezer have officially announced full details of their long-promised ‘Seasons’ project – a new EP is set to come out this week.

Last year, the band laid out plans to put out a monolithic four albums in 2022, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Seasons’ saga.

Each of the project’s albums – which now appear to be shorter EPs – are due to be released on the first day of every season next year, and will feature its own unique musical style.

As promised, the spring equinox lands on Sunday (March 20), and the first EP in the series, ‘SZNZ: Spring’, will arrive on that day.

Taking to Twitter, the band explained: “This year we’re releasing 4 EPs inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare & more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey.”

See the artwork for ‘SZNZ: Spring’ below.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has offered up a series of hints of the project’s various musical directions over recent months.

As he teased, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith, while another will be inspired by Weezer themselves.

“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he said of the imminent springtime EP. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” He went on to add the aforementioned “Elliott Smith-style” album will be a “sad acoustic” release that will arrive for winter.

Elsewhere, Weezer celebrated their 30th anniversary last month (February 15), and promised fans: “We are nowhere near the end of our story.”