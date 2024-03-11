Weezer to celebrate 30 years of debut album with ‘Voyage To The Blue Planet’ tour with Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr

Weezer have officially announced their ‘Voyage To The Blue Planet’ tour in celebration of ‘The Blue Album’ and its 30th anniversary.

After frontman Rivers Cuomo began teased an “epic tour” last December, the band have now unveiled their extensive North Ame rican tour for 2024. Weezer are set to play their self-titled debut album in full, along with other rarities and playing with “very special guests”. They will be supported by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Presale tickets will be made available via Weezer’s mailing list on Wednesday, March 13, 12pm local time. Citi cardmembers will also have their own access to presale tickets on the same day at 8am local time. For more information, see Citi’s website here. General tickets will go on sale March 15, 10am local time – snag your tickets here.

Weezer have also announced a special anniversary event on March 15, where they will be playing at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Keanu Reeves‘ band Dogstar as support acts. This is intended to mirror their first ever show on March 1992 at Raji’s, where they opened for Dogstar and christened the band with their name Weezer (an old nickname for the asthmatic Cuomo). Tickets are sold out for this show.

Check out the full dates below:

The ‘Voyage to the Blue Planet’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

4 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

8 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

OCTOBER

1 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11 – Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome

Weezer are also set to join The Smashing Pumpkins on tour this year in June – check out dates below and get your tickets here.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour:

JUNE

Friday 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 8 – London The O2

Monday 10 – Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 12 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 13 – Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 14 – Cardiff Castle