Weezer to debut new single ‘Blue Dream’ on ‘The Simpsons’

Weezer have announced they will debut a brand new single, ‘Blue Dream’, on this weekend’s episode of The Simpsons.

Hi, we're the band Weezer, you kids might recognize us and our music (old and new) on Sunday's episode of @TheSimpsons so tune in 8/7c on @AnimationOnFOX. pic.twitter.com/nuLy8wyjyE — weezer (@Weezer) May 7, 2020

In the episode, ‘The Hateful Eight Year-Olds’, the cartoon Weezer will voice a “cover” band, Sailor’s Delight, aboard a cruise ship. Weezer will perform songs from their albums ‘The Black Album’ and ‘Pacific Daydream’ as well as ‘Blue Dream’ and this week’s new release ‘Hero’. Both ‘Blue Dream’ and ‘Hero’ are taken from Weezer’s forthcoming album ‘Van Weezer’. The episode will be aired on Sunday May 10 at 2am BST (9pm EST on Saturday May 9 in the US).

‘Hero’ was released earlier this week alongside an announcement from the band that they’ve had to delay the release of new album ‘Van Weezer’, originally scheduled for release this month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Weezer perform ‘The Simpsons’ theme song for this week’s episode below:



Weezer will bring ‘Van Weezer’ on the road in June when they perform as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. While the European dates for the tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK shows are set to go ahead as planned.

