Weezer’s ‘Hash Pipe’ was almost an Ozzy Osbourne song instead, according to the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo.

The LA band released the track as a single in 2001 and included it on the tracklist of their third album, ‘The Green Album’.

Speaking to Guitar World, Cuomo said that the song nearly had a very different home. “Once, I think it was in 2000, [Ozzy Osbourne] asked if I had any songs for him and I just happened to have written ‘Hash Pipe.’”

Advertisement

Instead of keeping the track for his own band, Cuomo first offered it to the Black Sabbath legend. “He didn’t end up using it,” the Weezer star explained. “In another reality, it might be interesting to hear him singing that song.”

While Osbourne might not have recorded a song penned by Cuomo, Weezer recently used a famous riff from the metal icons’ ‘Crazy Train’ on their new song ‘Blue Dream’. The track appears on Weezer’s latest album ‘Van Weezer’.

Speaking about the interpolation, Cuomo said the song had originally started life with another riff, but wasn’t “the greatest guitar riff of all time”. “Coincidentally, at the same time, our manager said, ‘Hey, you guys should sample the ‘Crazy Train’ riff in a song,’” he added.

Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves has taken inspiration from Weezer, among other artists, for her new album. “I feel like I don’t belong to country in any way on one hand, but on the other hand, I’m deeply rooted in that genre,” she explained in a recent interview, citing the rock group, Daft Punk, Sade and more as current influences.