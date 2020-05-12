GAMING  

News Music News

Watch Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo cover Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box from home

It came part of the recent 'Island In The Zoom' session

By Tom Skinner
Weezer Nirvana cover
Weezer perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo covered Nirvana‘s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ in a recent live-streamed performance – you can watch below.

The musician took on 1993 classic as part of his ongoing Island In The Zoom series, which he has been broadcasting to fans during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Following its airing, he’s now made the clip available to view on YouTube.

Cuomo reimagined the ‘In Utero’ as a stripped-back ballad, performing solo at a piano in his home.

The latest Island in the Zoom session took place via Zoom on Saturday (May 9), with another instalment due this Friday (May 15). Upon registering, fans are given the opportunity to join Cuomo onscreen to watch 25 minutes of live music.

This comes after Weezer debuted a new track called ‘Blue Dream’ on an episode of The Simpsons last weekend. The song follows on from previous release ‘Hero‘, which arrived last week.

Weezer’s upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ was set to come out on May 15, but it has now been pushed back, with an amended date set to be revealed soon.

Speaking about the LP with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”. “It’s like ‘The Blue Album’ but with more-riffs,” he explained. “Metal, hard rock riffs. But it’s still pretty catchy pop-rock.”

Meanwhile, Weezer are scheduled to bring the record to the UK this summer, playing as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. While the European dates of the tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the UK shows are still set to go ahead at present.

 

