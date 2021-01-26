Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo says Hella Mega Tour European dates still going ahead this summer

Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo has said the European dates for the band’s Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy are currently still scheduled to go ahead this summer.

The jaunt, which saw its opening leg in Asia axed due to coronavirus concerns, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US last summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

The dates were then postponed and rescheduled to take place this summer. As it stands, the Hella Mega Tour is set to open in Vienna on June 9, with stops in London (June 25), Huddersfield (June 26), Glasgow (June 28) and Dublin (June 30).

Given that many big summer events – such as Glastonbury – have already been forced to cancel, some would assume that the super tour would suffer the same fate, however Cuomo has said that as far as he’s aware, the tour is still on.

“My manager just told me yesterday that the US promoter is still saying it’s gonna happen,” Cuomo told NME in a new interview. “That could change, but I’m not making any other plans for the summer.”

You can see the full lists of dates for the Hella Mega Tour here.

Weezer’s new album, ‘OK Human’ is due to arrive later this week on January 29.

The Californian band’s 14th LP was first teased in 2019 alongside ‘Van Weezer’, the latter album of which originally had a May 2020 release date before being shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be released on May 7, 2021.

The title of ‘OK Human’ is a nod to Radiohead’s presciently technophobic 1997 classic ‘OK Computer’. Cuomo said he first started writing the record when he realised he had a great deal of anxiety about the pace of technological advancement, worrying about everything from the unchecked power dynamics of the internet to gene-editing and biotechnology.

“It just seems like it’s all really calling into question what it means to be a human,” Cuomo told NME.

‘OK Human’ tracklist:

01. ‘All My Favorite Songs’

02. ‘Aloo Gobi’

03. ‘Grapes Of Wrath’

04. ‘Numbers’

05. ‘Playing My Piano’

06. ‘Mirror Image’

07. ‘Screens’

08. ‘Bird With A Broken Wing’

09. ‘Dead Roses’

10. ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

11. ‘Here Comes The Rain’

12. ‘La Brea Tar Pits’

You can pre-order the album here.