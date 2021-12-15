Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has reflected on his band’s debut album, saying he believed they would be “the next Nirvana“.

After forming in 1992, Weezer released their first self-titled album – dubbed ‘The Blue Album’ – in May 1994, a month after the death of Kurt Cobain and the dissolution of grunge heroes Nirvana.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for their Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast, Cuomo and his bandmates discussed the writing and recording of the album, and how they believed it would be perceived after its release.

“I seriously thought we were the next Nirvana,” Cuomo said. “And I thought the world was going to perceive us that way, like a super-important, super-powerful, heartbreaking heavy rock band, and as serious artists. That’s how I saw us.”

In terms of future releases, Cuomo has been teasing a new four-album ‘Seasons’ project across 2021.

The band confirmed earlier this year plans to put out a monolithic four albums in 2022, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Seasons’ saga.

Each of the project’s albums is due to be released on the first day of every season next year, and will feature its own unique style. For example, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith. Another will be inspired by Weezer themselves.

The band’s most recent album, ‘Van Weezer’, came out back in May. In a three-star review of ‘Van Weezer’, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “Gorgeous acoustic closer ‘Precious Metal Girl’ proves that Weezer are more effective when singing about metal, rather than trying to emulate it.

“There’s a stone-cold classic Weezer album hidden beneath the fretboard flam – let’s have a whip-round to get ‘Van Weezer’ an Albini remix.”