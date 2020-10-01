Watch “Weird Al” Yankovic attempt to moderate the Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate in ‘We’re All Doomed’ video

“Weird Al” Yankovic plays the exasperated debate moderator in the video for the new comedy song ‘We’re All Doomed’, which sends up this week’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Yankovic has teamed up with the YouTube comedy songwriters The Gregory Brothers (AKA Schmoyoho) for the song, which parodies Tuesday’s (September 29) heated debate between the US President and his Democratic opponent in next month’s election.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Yankovic begins the video by screaming at the camera and yelling: “We’re all doomed! People are breathing out this living poison and it’s trying to float into my orifices!”

After regaining his composure in order to be a “dignified” moderator, Yankovic then pretends to moderate a musical version of the debate over a bright, poppy beat — albeit with Trump and Biden’s answers from Tuesday’s debate auto-tuned to fit the tune of the song.

A number of high-profiles names from the worlds of music and entertainment shared their reactions to the debate on social media this week, with John Legend signalling his distaste for Trump by tweeting: “We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire.”

Selma director Ava DuVernay urged US voters to “toss his ass” after Trump failed to condemn white supremacy during the debate.

Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of the late John Prine, slammed Trump as a “fucking idiot” on Twitter and said that Prine “died on [Trump’s] watch”.

Prine passed away after contracting coronavirus earlier this year.