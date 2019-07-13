“Welcome to the matriarchy, it’s fun!” Florence + The Machine hails female line-up as she headlines BST Hyde Park

"Maybe we should try it in other places..."

Florence + The Machine headlined London’s BST Hyde Park tonight (July 13) and during the set Florence Welch took time to praise the 70 percent female line-up for the day.

Speaking before she played ‘Patricia’, an ode to Patti Smith taken from last year’s ‘High As Hope’ LP, Florence declared her delight at the gender split on the day’s bill.

“I’m not very good at speaking to crowds, but I’m going to try, because what I have to say next is very important,” she began. “I’m so happy today to be playing a festival that is 70 percent women. Which is unfortunately still so rare in the festival circuit, but look! Welcome to the matriarchy, it’s fun!”

She continued: “I just wanted to say thank you, not only for all of you who came here to support this whole event, but to the incredible women I work with behind the scenes every day, who help me put this whole show together.”

“This festival and this line-up was brought together by women, and really, what you’re experiencing is a matriarchal experience. See, it’s not too bad guys! Maybe we should try it in other places.”

You can see some footage, images and reactions from the gig below:

Also on the bill at today’s BST Hyde Park were Lykke Li, Nadine Shah, Let’s Eat Grandma, Goat Girl, Self Esteem and more. The gig was co-headlined by The National.

Tomorrow, Robbie Williams headlines the final night of the series and will be joined by Black Eyed Peas, Texas, Keane and Feeder.