Welsh Music Prize 2023 winner announced

The couple – Ynyr Ifan and Bethan Ma – from Pembrey, picked up the award for their recent second album ‘Dos Bebés’ and received the prize fund of £10,000 at a ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

The album was chosen from a shortlist of 15 which also included founding Velvet Underground member John Cale‘s record ‘Mercy’, ‘Milk For Flowers’ by H Hawkline and ‘Good Lies’ by Overmono.

Advertisement

Previous winners have included Gruff Rhys, Gwenno and Adwaith.

On the victory, Bethan Mai told BBC Radio Wales: “I’m a bit speechless but absolutely chuffed, it means the world and we can’t really put it into words. Sitting here tonight, seeing the shortlist and seeing the others perform, we feel truly humbled.”

She added: “As everyone knows, making a living as an artist in this climate isn’t the easiest thing, especially when you have a young family. This money will mean we can carry on doing what we love.”

The band released their debut album ‘VU’ in 2015.