Welsh Music Prize 2023 winner announced

Pop duo Rogue Jones have won this year’s Welsh Music Prize.
The couple – Ynyr Ifan and Bethan Ma – from Pembrey, picked up the award for their recent second album ‘Dos Bebés’ and received the prize fund of £10,000 at a ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.
The album was chosen from a shortlist of 15 which also included founding Velvet Underground member John Cale‘s record ‘Mercy’, ‘Milk For Flowers’ by H Hawkline and ‘Good Lies’ by Overmono.
Previous winners have included Gruff Rhys, Gwenno and Adwaith.
On the victory, Bethan Mai told BBC Radio Wales: “I’m a bit speechless but absolutely chuffed, it means the world and we can’t really put it into words. Sitting here tonight, seeing the shortlist and seeing the others perform, we feel truly humbled.”
She added: “As everyone knows, making a living as an artist in this climate isn’t the easiest thing, especially when you have a young family. This money will mean we can carry on doing what we love.”
The band released their debut album ‘VU’ in 2015.
Cale’s album, which was also in the running, featured guests including Weyes Blood, Animal Collective, Fat White Family, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi and Actress.
Discussing his love of Weyes Blood, Cale previously said in a statement: “I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals. I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful.
“What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”
The songs were his first new music since his 2020 single ‘Lazy Day’ and his collaboration with Kelly Lee Owens on ‘Corner Of My Sky’.