#WeMakeEvents: Blossoms, Radiohead and The Courteeners support national day of action

A nationwide day of action for the events industry is currently taking place

By Nick Reilly
Blossoms, Radiohead and The Courteeners are supporting the #WeMakeEvents campaign (Picture: Getty)

A wide array of artists including Blossoms, Radiohead and The Courteeners have lent their support to today’s global day of action for the events industry, which is aiming to prevent jobs being lost, workers going bankrupt and catastrophic damage being done to the £5.2 billion music scene.

With April 2021 being earmarked as the earliest possible date that full capacity gigs might be able to return, the #WeMakeEvents campaign has planned an international day of action today (September 30) to make their cause widely known.

The new initiative will see artists, music venues and events professionals from over 25 countries coming together to mark a new and wider phase of the campaign – with plans to illuminate venues in red with the hashtag #WeMakeEvents to reflect the red alert crisis.

Lending their support, Blossoms wrote on Twitter: “We are once again calling on the government to urgently support the live events sector which is in desperate need of financial aid. Without this vital support many highly skilled people, including our own friends & colleagues, working throughout the industry face losing their careers, businesses and livelihoods. We need the government to act now before it’s too late.”

Radiohead added: “What we do onstage is only part of the equation of putting on a good show. Our crew are at the heart of making it happen for all of us, band and audience alike. They’re incredible and that’s why we’re supporting #WeMakeEvents and invite you to do so as well, if possible. CEJPT x.”

The Courteeners also leant their support to the campaign, calling on the government to protect “people working in the live music & event industry whose futures are now under real threat…”

You can view a wider selection of support for the campaign below.

The latest action comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced details of the government’s new Winter Economy Plan for the next six months, prompting the music industry to hit back over the plan’s lack of support for many musicians, self-employed and staff from venues that were forced to close due to COVID-19.

Industry and nightlife figures then doubled down on their criticism earlier this week after Health and Care Minister Helen Whately claimed that it “doesn’t make sense” to keep supporting jobs in the beleaguered sector.

Today’s day of action follows music crews marching in Manchester last month to demand action from the government. They warned that over 100,000 jobs could be lost in the events industry if government support is not received.

The distribution of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund will also begin in October – but many music spaces are expected to not receive funding and be forced to close for good.

You can donate to the Save Our Venues campaign here, the StageHand fund here and the #WeMakeEvents fund here.

