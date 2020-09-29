WeMakeEvents plan Newcastle to London ‘survival’ charity bike ride

Several live music events professionals are planning to cycle more than 1,500 km from Newcastle to London to raise money for the #WeMakeEvents campaign.

Five professionals from events companies Loud Sound and Proper Productions will check off 50 UK venues and festival sites during their bike challenge to symbolise what would have been the start of touring season.

The fundraiser, dubbed ‘The Survival Tour’, will send all donations to Backup, which supports people affected by the coronavirus pandemic who’ve worked in the entertainment technology industry for at least five years, reports iQ.

Advertisement

Cyclists kick off the ride on October 3 and will complete the journey over two weeks, concluding on October 18 in London. The route is split up into daily stages ranging from 60km to 100km and cyclists will stop off at each venue in a bid for media coverage.

The fundraiser, dubbed ‘The Survival Tour’, will send all donations to Backup, which supports people affected by the coronavirus pandemic who’ve worked in the entertainment technology industry for at least five years, reports iQ.

Cyclists kick off the ride on October 3 and will complete the journey over two weeks, concluding on October 18 in London. The route is split up into daily stages ranging from 60km to 100km and cyclists will stop off at each venue in a bid for media coverage.

Participants will sleep in a tour bus sponsored by Crossland each night, which will follow them on their journey. The general public is encouraged to ride with the professionals or join them at a venue or the finishing line.

More than £4,500 has been raised so far for the initiative – donate here.

Tomorrow is the day! The Global Day of Action, when the live event industry in over 25 countries will make itself heard and seen through creative activations. It's not too late to get involved!

Click here https://t.co/TDbW4wqaui to register.

Get involved today! pic.twitter.com/6L7AheZa0I — #WeMakeEvents Campaign (@WeMakeEventsoff) September 29, 2020

Advertisement

The #WeMakeEvents/Red Alert protests launched in the UK in August in a bid to draw attention to the struggling freelancers who work across the live events and entertainment sector. France, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Spain have hosted similar events.

The news comes the day before the UK prepares for round two of the #StandasONE: a silent, socially distanced protest that takes place in London’s Parliament Square at 12.20pm tomorrow (30 September). The #WeMakeEvents banner will be displayed across other participating cities for a global day of action.

NME filed a dispatch from the organisation’s Manchester protest in August – read about that here.