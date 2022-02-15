Wembley Arena announces new name change

Wembley Arena has announced that it will now be known as the OVO Arena Wembley.

The 12,500-capacity north London arena, which was built in 1934 and is currently managed by ASM Global, was previously known as The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The arena will now be known as the OVO Arena Wembley, with the energy supplier OVO Energy partnering with ASM Global.

The venture will see OVO supporting ASM Global in their bid to achieve ‘Greener Arena Certification’ for the venue from A Greener Festival, which is awarded following “external verification that carbon reduction and transition strategies are at the heart of all venue operations, from catering to materials used and circularity”.

“The certification will allow fans and artists to experience the joy of live entertainment at the iconic London venue, with the feel-good factor of minimising their impact on the environment,” a press release explains about the intentions of the newly-named arena, which is expecting to welcome one million visitors in 2022.

John Drury, VP and General Manager at OVO Arena Wembley, said in a statement: “ASM Global is delighted to support OVO Energy on the renaming of OVO Arena Wembley. The live entertainment industry has endured a challenging couple of years, but ASM Global is now looking forward to a bumper schedule of events across 2022.

“As we look to welcome more fans than ever before, we’re working hard to manage the environmental footprint of our operation – one show at a time. This partnership between OVO Energy and ASM Global means that our brilliant events will be aligned with our shared desire for a carbon-free future.”

Gigs from the likes of Sam Fender, 50 Cent, Twenty One Pilots, Sigrid and The Cure are set to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley this year.