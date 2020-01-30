Clairo is taking a break from social media, she announced in a warm message to fans on Twitter early today (January 30).

Though the pop artist (real name Claire Cottrill) did not give details on why she was stepping away from social media, she did say that “a couple things happened recently where boundaries were crossed and my privacy was totally invaded”.

“I love you all so much, you’re the most important thing to me and you guys are the reason I’m even here,” she began her message, “but a couple things happened recently where boundaries were crossed and my privacy was totally invaded… I’m honestly just super heartbroken.”

In a follow-up tweet, Clairo said she would be “taking a break from posting for a while”. She added, “We’re all human and we all deserve to be treated with respect, I love y’all and we’ll speak soon.” See her tweets below.

i'm gonna be taking a break from posting for a while. we're all human and we all deserve to be treated with respect, i love y'all and we'll speak soon — claire cottrill (@clairo) January 30, 2020

Last year, Clairo released her debut album, ‘Immunity’. The album cut ‘Bags’ clinched a NME Awards 2020 nomination for Best Song In The World, while Clairo herself was nominated for Best New Act In The World.

More recently, Clairo contributed to the Mura Masa song ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’, which appeared on his new album, ‘R.Y.C.’ In March, she will embark on a tour of North America, before heading to Madrid in July for Mad Cool Festival.