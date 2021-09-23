Wes Anderson directs animated music video for Jarvis Cocker’s ‘Aline’

Wes Anderson has directed a new music video for Jarvis Cocker’s cover of French pop song ‘Aline’.

The cover, originally arriving earlier this month, has been recorded as part of a new album of French music, ‘Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top’, that ties in with Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch. The music video features animations from Javi Aznarez and depicts Cocker’s character Tip Top travelling through a French city.

Watch the video below:

‘Aline’ was first written and recorded by French singer Christophe in the ’60s. In addition to ‘Aline’, ‘Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top’ includes covers by Cocker and his solo band JARV IS… of tracks by Françoise Hardy (‘Mon Ami La Rose’), Serge Gainsbourg (‘Requiem Pour Un Con’), Brigitte Bardot (‘Contact’) and Jacques Dutronc (‘Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous’), among others.

The French Dispatch will arrive on October 22 after premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival back in July.

Early reviews praised the film’s visual style, with Variety‘s Peter Debruge saying “every costume, prop and casting choice has been made with such a reverential sense of absurdity” and IndieWire‘s Eric Kohn calling the film “an endearing and liberated explosion of Andersonian aesthetics”